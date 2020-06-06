Elmo Talks About Racism in 'Sesame Street' & CNN Town Hall
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () Sesame Street and CNN are teaming up to help kids and parents learn about the Black Lives Matter movement. Coming Together: Standing Up To Racism aired on Saturday morning (June 6) where Sesame Street characters Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Rosita discussed fighting racism and who to call when police officers are being unsafe. As a [...]
On Saturday morning, CNN and Sesame Street joined forces to educated kids and adults about important issues with an hour-long special titled: Coming Together: