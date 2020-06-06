Emma Roberts & Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund Pick Up Their Saturday Morning Coffee Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are kicking off their weekend with a coffee run! The 29-year-old Scream Queens actress and the 35-year-old Triple Frontier actor stopped by a coffee shop at the Larchmont Village on Saturday morning (June 6) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Roberts The cute couple coordinated [...] 👓 View full article

