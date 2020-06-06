DJ Khaled Gives His Biggest Family Goals Go-To The Ultimate Shout-Out: “Love You So Much!”
Saturday, 6 June 2020 () We The Best CEO DJ Khaled has love for all those around him. He took to social media this week to celebrate the birthday of his kids’ nanny. Khaled x Rosa Khaled shared a picture of his children posted up with their caretaker Rosa. He sent a heartfelt message and let it be known how much […]
The post DJ Khaled Gives His Biggest Family Goals Go-To The Ultimate Shout-Out: “Love You So Much!” appeared first on .