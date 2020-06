Ranvir Shorey: Shooting in isolation is time consuming, unless you are a YouTuber or TikToker Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As viewing paradigm shifts to the digital zone, OTT platforms find ways to keep audiences entertained. To keep in tack with the new normal, shooting from home has become a legit option. Following the trend, Eros Now launched a new season of their comedy series Metro Park, that was shot entirely from home.



