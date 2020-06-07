Global  

George W. Bush Reportedly Won't Back Re-Election of President Trump

Mediaite Sunday, 7 June 2020
George W. Bush Reportedly Won’t Back Re-Election of President TrumpFormer President George W. Bush will not back the re-election President Donald Trump, according to a new report. The 43rd president is one of several prominent members of the Republican party who will decline to support Trump in the upcoming 2020 election, according to the New York Times — though it remains to be seen […]
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump facing trio of crises ahead of November election

Trump facing trio of crises ahead of November election 01:51

 A Reuters poll shows presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden expanding his lead over Republican Donald Trump as the president faces a health crisis, an economic downturn, and rising civil unrest. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

