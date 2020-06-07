George W. Bush Reportedly Won’t Back Re-Election of President Trump
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () Former President George W. Bush will not back the re-election President Donald Trump, according to a new report. The 43rd president is one of several prominent members of the Republican party who will decline to support Trump in the upcoming 2020 election, according to the New York Times — though it remains to be seen […]
