Matthew Perry stands against racism: Want to be a better ally for Black community
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () Joining scores of other Hollywood celebrities, 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry on Saturday addressed his white privilege and expressed his wish to be a "better" ally for the African-Americans who have faced racism in the United States. In an Instagram post, Perry posted two pictures, one of which read, 'it is a privilege to learn...
Recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the US have shed a light on not only racism in law enforcement but also economic discrimination.
According to Business Insider, a home in an African American neighborhood in Minneapolis is worth $33,000 less than a comparable home in a white one.
In...