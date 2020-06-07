Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

R. Madhavan dedicates a post to his wife Sarita on anniversary

Mid-Day Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita completed 21 years of marriage on Saturday. Marking the occasion, the actor took to social media and wrote a few lines for his wife. "When everything I want to think and say about how fortunate I am to have you as my soulmate, is inadequate Sarita. Happy Anniversary my Love. I can't thank god...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Man Cooks Dish on Anniversary For Wife on Hibachi Grill Amid Coronavirus Lockdown [Video]

Man Cooks Dish on Anniversary For Wife on Hibachi Grill Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

This man cooked a dish on his anniversary for his wife as they couldn't go out due to the coronavirus lockdown. To surprise his wife, he cooked the meal on a Hibachi grill to make the ambience of the..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Madhavan's heartfelt message for wife Sarita

 Charismatic actor R Madhavan, who recently celebrated his birthday at home with his family and also connected with his fans via social media, recently took to...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this