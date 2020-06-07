R. Madhavan dedicates a post to his wife Sarita on anniversary
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita completed 21 years of marriage on Saturday. Marking the occasion, the actor took to social media and wrote a few lines for his wife. "When everything I want to think and say about how fortunate I am to have you as my soulmate, is inadequate Sarita. Happy Anniversary my Love. I can't thank god...
