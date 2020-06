Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Last year in 2019, Kangana Ranaut made her debut as a co-director for her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she also played the lead. Well, now, Kangy has spoken about her ambitious project Aparajitha Ayodhya, written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had scripted the Baahubali series and Manikarnika: The Queen Of... 👓 View full article