Looney Tunes character Elmer Fudd banned from using gun in new series Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

He'll hunt Bugs Bunny with a scythe instead 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Flaunted RT @Independent: Looney Tunes character banned from using gun in new series https://t.co/Ih1TT4OhXG 1 minute ago Trending Elmer Fudd will not have a gun in "Looney Tunes" reboot. In the new series, the character will carry a scythe… https://t.co/PXoHO6RBoQ 1 minute ago Steve Norwood I have a bigger problem with a Looney Tunes *reboot* than with a hunter character carrying a rifle. I mean, why not… https://t.co/ncBgMXRFK2 3 minutes ago IDRINKTONICWATERWITHQUININEDeplorableFyremedic1200 RT @TheRealGDAntiC1: 👹- Elmer has been quarantined. 😅 Looney Tunes character banned from using gun in new series. https://t.co/cFD59hIbFF 6 minutes ago Sissy Willis Looney Tunes character banned from using gun in new series https://t.co/UKaiwxwDFa 6 minutes ago Tutti Allen Using a SCYTHE to Prevent Gun Violence❓Umm... Looney Tunes character banned from using gun in new series https://t.co/mROM7JU2ox 7 minutes ago 🄼🅈🄰🄷 🄼🄲🅃🄴🄰🅁 Looney Tunes character Elmer Fudd banned from using gun in new series... He'll hunt Bugs Bunny with a scythe inste… https://t.co/Vn7XsCjtav 8 minutes ago Praetor Sad. Clown world we live in Looney Tunes character banned from using gun in new series https://t.co/ButAeBC3CN 12 minutes ago