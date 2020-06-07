Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iggy Azalea Celebrates Her 30th Birthday W/ Cake, Cake, Cake In Born Day Pic
SOHH Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Iggy Azalea Celebrates Her 30th Birthday W/ Cake, Cake, Cake In Born Day PicAustralian rapper Iggy Azalea knows it’s serious business when June 7th arrives. The hip-hop entertainer has lit up social media with a salute to herself after reaching her 30th birthday. Iggy x 30 Azalea hit up Instagram Sunday with a birthday pic. The shot features her showing off signature boss vibes and sitting with a […]

The post Iggy Azalea Celebrates Her 30th Birthday W/ Cake, Cake, Cake In Born Day Pic appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt & family surprise house help on birthday with cake

Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt & family surprise house help on birthday with cake 02:05

 Actor Alia Bhatt and her family gave a special surprise to their house help Rashida on her birthday. Alia along with sister Shaheen cut the cake with Rashida. In a separate video, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were also seen celebrating the birthday with Rashida. The videos were shared by Rashida on...

Related videos from verified sources

Elephant-astic! Elephant in Bulgarian Zoo Celebrates 57th Birthday with a Giant Cake [Video]

Elephant-astic! Elephant in Bulgarian Zoo Celebrates 57th Birthday with a Giant Cake

Looks like this elephant turning the big 5-7 is having an elephant-astic birthday! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:39Published
This mom's cake-cutting hack is blowing up on TikTok [Video]

This mom's cake-cutting hack is blowing up on TikTok

A woman is going viral after her daughter shared her “brilliant” method for making sure everyone gets the perfect piece of dessert.The hack began taking the internet by storm in March when TikTok..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:56Published
Henry Cavill spent his birthday in ‘icing-olation’ [Video]

Henry Cavill spent his birthday in ‘icing-olation’

Henry Cavill spent his birthday in ‘icing-olation’ The ‘Justice League’ star turned 37-years-old on May 5th: however, he couldn’t go out to celebrate his birthday due to the current lockdown...

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:07Published

Tweets about this

khorlence

Khorlence berry RT @sohh: Iggy Azalea celebrates her 30th 🎉 Happy birthday @IGGYAZALEA! https://t.co/uChKpFkAV6 2 days ago