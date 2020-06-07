Global  

BTS & Big Hit Entertainment Donate $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

Just Jared Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
The boys of BTS are supplying support. The South Korean boy band showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, alongside their agency Big Hit Entertainment, with a $1 million donation to the movement, Variety confirmed on Saturday (June 6). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS The donation was sent earlier in [...]
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: BTS donate to the Black Lives Matter movement

BTS donate to the Black Lives Matter movement 00:50

 South Korean boy band BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

