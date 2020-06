Tweets about this DJ Parker Claude Heater, Opera Singer Who Played Jesus in ‘Ben-Hur,’ Dies at 92 https://t.co/5PlLqZQCnJ 11 minutes ago BoothLenders Claude Heater, Opera Singer Who Played Jesus in ‘Ben-Hur,’ Dies at 92 https://t.co/Pw7i4xOWp5 11 minutes ago GoFarther Claude Heater, Opera Singer Who Played Jesus in ‘Ben-Hur,’ Dies at 92 https://t.co/zI2wzBhMeY 11 minutes ago Jan Jansen Music Claude Heater, Opera Singer Who Played Jesus in ‘Ben-Hur,’ Dies at 92 https://t.co/bEeJn6wK28 #billboard #musicnews… https://t.co/IlyrnZlXpy 28 minutes ago Steve Indig RT @MikeBarnes4: #RIP Claude Heater, 92; opera singer played Jesus (face unseen) in William Wyler's 'Ben-Hur.' During filming, he once note… 47 minutes ago Dave Norris I hate to bring religion into your Sunday, however... https://t.co/GN82N3HF28 2 hours ago さっこ RT @duucksoup: Claude Heater, Opera Singer Who Played Jesus in 'Ben-Hur,' Dies at 92 https://t.co/0kecaoFkUD @thrより 3 hours ago ICSOM Sad News: Claude Heater, Opera Singer Who Played Jesus in 'Ben-Hur,' Dies at 92 https://t.co/WnYJlcEikO via @thr 3 hours ago