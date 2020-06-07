Jennifer Aniston Donates $1 Million to Racial Justice Organization Amid Protests (Report)
Sunday, 7 June 2020 () Jennifer Aniston is helping out. The 51-year-old Friends actress “quietly donated” $1 million to Color of Change, a racial justice organization, amid protests globally denouncing police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder, The Mirror reported Sunday (June 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston “Like most people, [...]
