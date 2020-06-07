Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Aniston Donates $1 Million to Racial Justice Organization Amid Protests (Report)

Just Jared Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Jennifer Aniston is helping out. The 51-year-old Friends actress “quietly donated” $1 million to Color of Change, a racial justice organization, amid protests globally denouncing police brutality and systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd‘s murder, The Mirror reported Sunday (June 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston “Like most people, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Jennifer Aniston reportedly donates $1 million to fight against racial injustice

Jennifer Aniston reportedly donates $1 million to fight against racial injustice 00:45

 Jennifer Aniston has reportedly cemented her commitment to the fight against racial injustice by donating $1 million dollars to several charities.

Related videos from verified sources

Interview: SF Head Of Police Accountability On Defunding Police [Video]

Interview: SF Head Of Police Accountability On Defunding Police

As calls to defund the police grow louder, elected officials are starting to weigh in. Paul Henderson, San Francisco's Executive Director for Police Accountability, confirmed that some city leaders are..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 07:42Published
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Now Over 2 million [Video]

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Now Over 2 million

The total U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 2 million on Wednesday. Health officials urge anyone who took part in massive protests for racial justice to get tested. So far in June, there has been an..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Despite Calls From President Trump and AG Bill Bar, Justice Dept. Finds No Links Between Protestors and Antifa in Federal Cases [Video]

Despite Calls From President Trump and AG Bill Bar, Justice Dept. Finds No Links Between Protestors and Antifa in Federal Cases

As President Trump and Attorney General Bill Bar continue to blame the violence at protests around the country on antifa, the anti-facist movement, a new report from Barr’s Justice Department shows..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this