Kurt Thomas Dead - World Champion Gymnast Dies at 64 Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Kurt Thomas has sadly died. The gymnast, who made history as the first American male gymnast to win a gold medal at the world championship, died at 64 on Friday (June 5), his family confirmed to International Gymnastics Magazine. He had previously suffered a tear of the basilar artery in the brain stem, causing a [...] 👓 View full article

