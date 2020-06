Related videos from verified sources Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, BTS & More Participate in YouTube 'Dear Class of 2020' Event | Billboard News



YouTube held a national graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 this Sunday (June 7) -- with the help of a number of pop stars, celebrities and public figures. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 03:08 Published 4 days ago Obamas to Headline YouTube Virtual Graduation Ceremony



Obamas to Headline YouTube Virtual Graduation Ceremony Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will deliver commencement speeches during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" ceremony. Michelle's.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:15 Published on May 6, 2020

Tweets about this