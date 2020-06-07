Global  

50 Cent Reacts To Minneapolis Mayor Getting Booed + Dissed By Protesters For Not Defunding Police

SOHH Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
50 Cent Reacts To Minneapolis Mayor Getting Booed + Dissed By Protesters For Not Defunding PoliceNew York rapper 50 Cent is staying updated with what’s going on in Minneapolis. The hip-hop veteran has reacted to Mayor Jacob Frey getting blasted with boos and taunts by peaceful protesters over not agreeing to defund the police department responsible for the death of George Floyd. 50 x Minneapolis This weekend, Fif hit up […]

The post 50 Cent Reacts To Minneapolis Mayor Getting Booed + Dissed By Protesters For Not Defunding Police appeared first on .
"Go home Jacob!" Minneapolis mayor booed by protestors after refusing to back defunding police 00:55

 A tense moment between Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey and protestors occurred Saturday, June 6th after he refused to commit to abolishing police. On the 12th day of protests, Frey was booed out of the crowd after speaking to the demonstrators about defunding the police department. The crowd...

