BTS Performs 'Boy With Luv,' 'Spring Day' & 'Mikrokosmos' for 'Dear Class of 2020′ Sunday, 7 June 2020

BTS sent off this year's graduates with a virtual mini concert their ARMY won't forget for the 'Dear Class of 2020' after party on YouTube. 👓 View full article

0

