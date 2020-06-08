Katy Perry Performs 'Daisies' & 'Firework' on YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' - Watch!
|
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Katy Perry is wrapping up YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 virtual commencement ceremony! The 35-year-old pregnant singer performed for the graduates during the graduation on Sunday (July 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry “Lets turn those tassels and make it kind of official — whether you’ve got a real cap and [...]
