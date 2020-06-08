Global  

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton Plans to Release Tell-All Book — But the White House May Block It

Mediaite Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton Plans to Release Tell-All Book — But the White House May Block ItFormer NSA John Bolton is planning to release a scathing tell-all in June about his time in the Trump White House, if they don't block its release.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests

Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests 00:32

 President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron were rushed to a secure bunker last Friday. The first family was taken to the safe space after protesters breached temporary fences outside the White House, According to Business Insider, four protesters were detained by Secret...

