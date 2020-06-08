Global  

Pics: Kareena, Saif & Taimur at Marine Drive

IndiaTimes Monday, 8 June 2020
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were one of the first few Bollywood celebrities to step out as the lockdown was eased slowly. The power couple of Bollywood travelled to Marine Drive with their toddler Taimur Ali Khan and here’s a video of the family enjoying the seaside breeze. The couple stays in Bandra and had stepped out on Sunday for this quick outing. Adhering to the necessary norms, Saif and Kareena were snapped wearing masks.
