Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Popular writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has won the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. Be it on social media or sessions in different cities, Akhtar has been vocal about topics like CAA and Islamophobia.



Daughter Zoya... 👓 View full article