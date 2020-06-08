Cole Sprouse & Kaia Gerber Join Famous Friends at Black Lives Matter Protest
|
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
The stars are showing their support for Black Lives Matter. Cole Sprouse and Kaia Gerber were seen marching during the protest on Sunday afternoon (June 7) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cole Sprouse The 27-year-old actor and the 18-year-old model were joined by famous friends included Cole‘s Riverdale co-star Madelaine [...]
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this