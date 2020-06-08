Global  

Cole Sprouse & Kaia Gerber Join Famous Friends at Black Lives Matter Protest

Just Jared Monday, 8 June 2020
The stars are showing their support for Black Lives Matter. Cole Sprouse and Kaia Gerber were seen marching during the protest on Sunday afternoon (June 7) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cole Sprouse The 27-year-old actor and the 18-year-old model were joined by famous friends included Cole‘s Riverdale co-star Madelaine [...]
Video credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter\ Mural Being Painted Outside Dallas City Hall

Black Lives Matter\ Mural Being Painted Outside Dallas City Hall 01:04

 Volunteers were busy painting Monday night on City Hall Plaza.

