Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill wish Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her 45th birthday Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 45th birthday today on June 8. And as expected, she was likely to be flooded with wishes and congratulatory messages. Let's start with sister Shamita Shetty's wish.



She took to her Instagram account to share a video that showed Shilpa Shetty's moments with her and her entire family. She... Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 45th birthday today on June 8. And as expected, she was likely to be flooded with wishes and congratulatory messages. Let's start with sister Shamita Shetty's wish.She took to her Instagram account to share a video that showed Shilpa Shetty's moments with her and her entire family. She 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Here's how Shilpa Shetty wished her son Viaan on his birthday



Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra's son Viaan is celebrating his 8th birthday today. On this special occasion, Shilpa wished her son by sharing a cute video. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a cute glimpse of her daughter Samisha



Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a cute glimpse of her daughter Samisha Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:28 Published on April 15, 2020

Tweets about this