Related videos from verified sources Travis Scott Wants Kylie Jenner Back?



Kim Kardashian accused of photoshoping North West's photo. Kylie Jenner ex Travis Scott is hoping they get back together accordingt o a new report. Plus, Kanye joins protesters in Chicago after George.. Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 03:07 Published 3 days ago 'They're on different pages': Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West not seeing eye to eye in lockdown



Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been on "different pages" during the coronavirus pandemic, but are doing what they can to "talk about their feelings". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46 Published 4 days ago Is Kim Kardashian West Teaming Up With Coty?



Kim Kardashian West is in talks with luxury goods company Coty. Credit: The Street Duration: 00:59 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this HNGN Kim Kardashian Plans Moving to New House Away from Kanye West to Avoid Divorce https://t.co/A8S7AYLBkO https://t.co/RRnRr4pn18 2 hours ago