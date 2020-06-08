Earl Sweatshirt Says Life’s Changed Forever Since George Floyd Death: “There’s No ‘Regular’ To Go Back To”
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Former Odd Future rapper Earl Sweatshirt thinks life has changed forever. Following the killing of innocent black man George Floyd and a slew of protests across America, he’s voiced his opinion on how life in this country has changed permanently. Earl x Change This past weekend, Earl went to Twitter to reveal he thinks things […]
