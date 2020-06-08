Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

B-town celebs pen a note on World Oceans Day

IndiaTimes Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Sonakshi Sinha shared a beautiful video of her sea diving experience along with a note for World Oceans Day. The actress wrote, “We celebrate World Oceans Day to remind everyone of the major role the oceans have in everyday life. They are the lungs of our planet, providing most of the oxygen we breathe. Its a day to celebrate together the beauty, the wealth and the promise of the ocean.” The throwback video features Sonakshi exploring the corals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: World Environment Day: 'Planet's dirtiest river' is causing rashes in children, locals say

World Environment Day: 'Planet's dirtiest river' is causing rashes in children, locals say 05:04

 On World Environment Day, moving footage reveals the devastating impact toxic waste is having on local citizens living by Indonesia's the Citarum River, widely dubbed the world's most polluted.

Related videos from verified sources

World Oceans Day: France increases fines for littering as plastic masks and gloves found on seabed [Video]

World Oceans Day: France increases fines for littering as plastic masks and gloves found on seabed

World Oceans Day: France increases fines for littering as plastic masks and gloves found on seabed

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:54Published
D-Day veterans whose trip to French memorial cancelled shown site footage [Video]

D-Day veterans whose trip to French memorial cancelled shown site footage

Second World War veterans whose anniversary trip to the new British Normandy Memorial was cancelled were provided with footage of the site to mark the day. More than 70 veterans were due to visit the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Adorable moment Indonesian children release hundreds of baby sea turtles for Word Environment Day [Video]

Adorable moment Indonesian children release hundreds of baby sea turtles for Word Environment Day

A group of lucky children from Padang city in West Sumatra in Indonesia today (June 6th) helped release hundreds of turtle hatchings into the sea as part of World Environment Day.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:44Published

Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia B-town celebs pen a note on World Oceans Day https://t.co/yXnmglAwMg 2 minutes ago