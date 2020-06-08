John Oliver Devotes Entire Show to Police Brutality and Calls for Reform: It’s a ‘Structure Built on Systemic Racism’
Monday, 8 June 2020 () John Oliver decided to change his usual Last Week Tonight format on Sunday and dedicated the entire episode to one topic: the United State's problematic police system, commenting on current brutality, the history of law enforcement, and reforming the police.
A mounting wave of protests calling for police reform swept across the United States on Sunday, while a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledges to disband the city's police department in favor..