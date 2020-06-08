Global  

Terry Crews Goes Viral Over 'Black Supremacy' Tweet, Responds to Backlash

Just Jared Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Terry Crews sent out a tweet on Sunday (June 7) that went viral, and many called him out for his thoughts. “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together,” he posted on Twitter. Terry immediately received backlash for suggesting black [...]
