Here's Why Ruby Rose's 'Batwoman' Won't Be Recast

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It was revealed last week that Ruby Rose‘s character in the Batwoman CW show would not be recast, and instead, a new character would be introduced. “To be honest with you, I did consider the ‘soap opera version’ [of recasting] for a hot minute, because selfishly we already had a couple episodes written, and transition-wise [...] 👓 View full article

