Lockdown Reading: The Full Faith Fanzine Archive Has Been Digitised Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

All 24 print issues...



The full archive for seminal house music 'zine *Faith* has reached the web.



The fanzine was founded in 1999, and ran for 24 issues, spawning a website - and a notorious forum - in the process.



Wrapping up in 2012, it's free-thinking approach and counter-cultural humour made it a deeply influential title amongst UK club culture.



A full re-launch is seemingly incoming, with the team behind Faith digitising that original 24 issue run.



Online for free, it's perfect lockdown reading, featuring Frankie Knuckles, Dennis Ferrer, DJ Harvey, Kerri Chandler, Joe Claussell, Derrick Carter and many more.



Get involved *HERE.*







All back issues of @FaithFanzine are now online https://t.co/gQZGB4xwgO - for H.O.U.S.E knowledge



#keepthefaith pic.twitter.com/6Yr06BKjlT



— 4 To The Floor (@4TTF) June 8, 2020



Image *via.*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this