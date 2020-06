KatCorSpa RT @sarahmcgphoto: Katie Leung’s response to being asked about Cho Chang is top-notch but it’s kinda troubling she even felt she had to. JK… 14 minutes ago 아냐 RT @digitalspy: Harry Potter star Katie Leung posts in support of Black trans lives following JK Rowling controversy: https://t.co/Mb80Dml… 16 minutes ago Nerdygirl @RandomMnky Well they are going after JK Rowling again https://t.co/u0on7SR6NB 24 minutes ago J. W. Harry Potter star seemingly responds after Rowling accused of transphobia https://t.co/VbngIQg9jt 25 minutes ago Kathleen Ferguson RT @rensaviour: #HarryPotter actor @Kt_Leung Twitter thread on #transwomen was the perfect and subtle response to @jk_rowling's #transphob… 29 minutes ago Eliza vB RT @maddyeisenberg: ICYMI: @jk_rowling has made it clear that she is transphobic. @BuzzFeedNews has a rundown of her tweets + tweets from #… 30 minutes ago Winter is Coming Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter movies, is one of many people reacting to the latest J.K. Row… https://t.co/2It7nN9w5C 31 minutes ago Stuff Entertainment Harry Potter's Katie Leung seems to respond after J.K. Rowling is accused of transphobia https://t.co/XQNrfsTuhZ 33 minutes ago