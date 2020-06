Related news from verified sources YouTube Star Trevi Moran Comes Out as Transgender Woman Trevi Moran has bravely come out as a transgender woman. The 21-year-old singer and YouTube star, who was a contestant on The X Factor back in 2012, posted a...

Just Jared 1 week ago



YouTube Star Trevi Moran Comes Out as a Transgender Woman: ‘I Want to Be Me’ In an emotional video posted on Saturday (June 6), YouTube star and former The X Factor contestant Trevi Moran came out to her fans as a transgender woman.

Billboard.com 6 days ago



Former X Factor star and YouTuber Trevi Moran comes out as trans in poignant video 14 years in the making Trevi Moran, an American recording artist who shot to fame on the British X Factor, came out as trans in a poignant YouTube video Friday (June 6). Moran, 21,...

PinkNews 1 week ago





Tweets about this