Christina Aguilera’s ‘Bionic’ Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary & ‘Little Dreamer’ Is Now Available to Stream Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It's been 10 years since Christina Aguilera took it supersonic with the release of her sixth studio album Bionic, and to mark the occasion, she's made bonus track "Little Dreamer" available on streaming for the first time. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this