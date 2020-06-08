Global  

Keanu Reeves Reveals The Reason He Returned for 'Matrix 4'

Just Jared Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
The Matrix wouldn’t be The Matrix without Keanu Reeves. In an new interview with Empire magazine, the 55-year-old actor opened up about what convinced him to return for the popular movie franchise as Neo. “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me,” Keanu admitted, before opening up about the [...]
