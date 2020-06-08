Global  

Hartley Sawyer Fired From 'The Flash' After Past Tweets Resurface

Just Jared Jr Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Hartley Sawyer will no longer be on The Flash. The 35-year-old actor has been fired from the CW series after a string of past tweets resurfaced, THR reports. “Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash,” The CW, producers Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace, said [...]
