Camila Cabello Covers U2's 'Beautiful Day' With Khalid, Noah Cyrus & More For YouTube's Dear Class of 2020

Just Jared Jr Monday, 8 June 2020
Camila Cabello joined a handful of celebs for a cover of U2‘s hit song “Beautiful Day“! The 23-year-old performed the song with Khalid, Noah Cyrus, Ben Platt, Tove Lo, Ty Dolla $ign and Leon Bridges for YouTube Originals’ Dear Class of 2020 graduation special. The performance was introduced by original singer of the track, Bono, [...]
News video: Beyoncé Addresses Black Lives Matter and Sexism in the Music Industry

Beyoncé Addresses Black Lives Matter and Sexism in the Music Industry 01:01

 Beyoncé Addresses Black Lives Matter and Sexism in the Music Industry The singer shared her remarks during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday. Beyoncé, via “Dear Class of 2020” She added that she had to “chop down that wood and build my own table”...

