Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Potter's Noma Dumezweni & Katie Leung Respond After J.K. Rowling's Tweets

Just Jared Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Two Harry Potter actresses – Katie Leung and Noma Dumezweni – are responding to J.K. Rowling‘s controversial tweets about transgender people. The famed author tweeted her frustration after an article wrote that “gender non-binary persons menstruate.” J.K. then reposted the article, and added her own commentary, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement

Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement 00:32

 Katie Leung, known for her role as Cho Chan in the “Harry Potter” films spoke out about J.K. Rowling’s controversy. According to the HuffPost, she lured people to read her Twitter thread by saying she would give her thoughts on the issue. She then shared a thread of resources supporting Black...

Related videos from verified sources

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy [Video]

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy Rowling sparked outrage online after she reacted to an article titled, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post- COVID-19 world for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published
J.K. Rowling just revealed 'Harry Potter's' true origins [Video]

J.K. Rowling just revealed 'Harry Potter's' true origins

Edinburgh, Scotland, has spent decades as a hub of “Harry Potter”-obsessed tourism, .with fans flocking to the city to see where J.K. Rowling crafted the best-selling book series of all time.It..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:27Published
You’ll never guess with whom Harry Potter would want to quarantine with [Video]

You’ll never guess with whom Harry Potter would want to quarantine with

Ron, Hermione or Hagrid?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

StitchWitch14

AuntieStitchWitch RT @BuzzFeed: “Harry Potter” Actors Katie Leung And Noma Dumezweni Had Incredible Responses To J.K. Rowling’s “Anti-Trans” Tweets https://t… 1 hour ago

JayNYC1987

Jeffrey RT @JustJared: Two "Harry Potter" actresses reacted after J.K. Rowling sent out a series of tweets being called out as transphobic https://… 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Two "Harry Potter" actresses reacted after J.K. Rowling sent out a series of tweets being called out as transphobic https://t.co/e0crXRb6T5 2 hours ago