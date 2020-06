Jeremy Meeks Goes Shirtless While Protesting Over The Weekend With His Son Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jeremy Meeks shows off his muscular frame while marching with some friends during a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 36-year-old β€œHot Felon” model walked with a group of his pals, as well as his 11-year-old son, Jeremy Jr., down the street. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeremy [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

