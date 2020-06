Related videos from verified sources Silence for 8:46 -Senate Democrats honor George Floyd



The U.S. Senate Democratic Caucus gathered for a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds to commemorate the life of George Floyd, as well as Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54 Published 5 days ago The Music Industry Takes Action After George Floyd's Death | Billboard News



The Music Industry Takes Action After George Floyd's Death | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 02:57 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this