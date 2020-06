Heidi Degen Just fire them all. They have all gotten so big they think they are above everyone. The whole show is racist agains… https://t.co/MiuyRM8NDh 1 hour ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @enews: #VanderpumpRules' Brittany Cartwright has finally addressed allegations made by former cast member Faith Stowers: "She knows I d… 6 hours ago Jack Styner Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Faith Stowers' Vanderpump Rules Claims https://t.co/UffUMZjtnB 7 hours ago ⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Faith Stowers' Vanderpump Rules Claims Brittany Cartwright is breaking her silenc… https://t.co/XisRFDgWRq 8 hours ago Reality Show (esp) Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Faith Stowers' Claims - E! NEWS https://t.co/5AWkuAcRQi 8 hours ago Eugene Bedell jr. Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Faith Stowers' Claims https://t.co/dbJrwfNthJ 9 hours ago HispanicNews.com Hispanic News Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Faith Stowers Vanderpump Rules Claims https://t.co/l6rZpjhMvT 11 hours ago seacok Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Faith Stowers’ Claims https://t.co/7OSZNKldFi 12 hours ago