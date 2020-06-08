Global  

Colton Underwood Makes Joke About 'Bachelor' Breakups & Fans Say 'Too Soon'

Just Jared Monday, 8 June 2020
Colton Underwood is joking about breakups in Bachelor Nation, including his recent split from Cassie Randolph, and fans think its too soon! The joke happened after Sean Lowe promoted his episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. The new series is recapping some of the best seasons of The Bachelor, starting with Sean‘s season [...]
