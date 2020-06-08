Colton Underwood Makes Joke About 'Bachelor' Breakups & Fans Say 'Too Soon'
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Colton Underwood is joking about breakups in Bachelor Nation, including his recent split from Cassie Randolph, and fans think its too soon! The joke happened after Sean Lowe promoted his episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. The new series is recapping some of the best seasons of The Bachelor, starting with Sean‘s season [...]
In "The First Time," Colton Underwood opens up about how he came to find himself and true love at the same time via the "Bachelor" franchise. Unencumbered by cameras and commercial breaks, he delivers..
Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 18:26Published
Tweets about this
Gospel Music Colton Underwood Makes Joke About 'Bachelor' Breakups & Fans Say 'Too Soon' 7 hours ago