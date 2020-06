Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Memory Of Working With Josh Duhamel On 'All My Children' Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Kelly Ripa reminisced about her time on All My Children, in which she starred as Hayley Vaughan, during Monday’s episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan. The 49-year-old host and actress recalled a really sweet memory about working with Josh Duhamel, where he would play with her son Michael when he was just a toddler. [...] 👓 View full article

