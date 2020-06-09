'Bon Appetit' EIC Adam Rapoport Resigns After Brownface Photo Resurfaces, Plus Criticism From Staff

Global  

Just Jared Tuesday, 9 June 2020
Adam Rapoport, the editor-in-chief of food magazine Bon Appetit, has resigned from his position after a brownface photo resurfaced and staff members criticized him for not being inclusive. The photo was taken 16 years ago, but was reshared by Adam‘s wife Simone Shubuck on Halloween in 2013. A Twitter user reshared the photo on Monday [...]
Related news from verified sources

Bon Appetit editor resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces

Bon Appetit editor resigns after racially offensive photo resurfacesAdam Rapoport resigned late Monday after a 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaced online and drew harsh criticism.
