'Bon Appetit' EIC Adam Rapoport Resigns After Brownface Photo Resurfaces, Plus Criticism From Staff
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Adam Rapoport, the editor-in-chief of food magazine Bon Appetit, has resigned from his position after a brownface photo resurfaced and staff members criticized him for not being inclusive. The photo was taken 16 years ago, but was reshared by Adam‘s wife Simone Shubuck on Halloween in 2013. A Twitter user reshared the photo on Monday [...]
