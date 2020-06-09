Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Music mogul Diddy is relying on a little “The Boondocks” help to get the Black Lives Matter message across to people once and for all. The hip-hop icon went online this week with an illustration putting to rest critics trying to make All Lives Matter hold more weight. Look and comment below! “Be clear ❤️” […]



The post Look: Diddy Uses Boondocks Cartoon To Break Down Black Lives Matter appeared first on . Music mogul Diddy is relying on a little “The Boondocks” help to get the Black Lives Matter message across to people once and for all. The hip-hop icon went online this week with an illustration putting to rest critics trying to make All Lives Matter hold more weight. Look and comment below! “Be clear ❤️” […]The post Look: Diddy Uses Boondocks Cartoon To Break Down Black Lives Matter appeared first on . 👓 View full article

