Look: Diddy Uses Boondocks Cartoon To Break Down Black Lives Matter

SOHH Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Look: Diddy Uses Boondocks Cartoon To Break Down Black Lives MatterMusic mogul Diddy is relying on a little “The Boondocks” help to get the Black Lives Matter message across to people once and for all. The hip-hop icon went online this week with an illustration putting to rest critics trying to make All Lives Matter hold more weight. Look and comment below! “Be clear ❤️” […]

The post Look: Diddy Uses Boondocks Cartoon To Break Down Black Lives Matter appeared first on .
News video: Black Lives Matter: The Killing of George Floyd Sparks Global Movement

Black Lives Matter: The Killing of George Floyd Sparks Global Movement 22:25

 The killing of George Floyd by police has sparked a protest movement decades in the making. Numerous examples of racial injustice, police brutality, and social inequality have led us to this point. From a young man who started a protest in his small town with a single handmade sign to massive...

