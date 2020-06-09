Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to J.K. Rowling Controversy: ''Transgender Women Are Women''

E! Online Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
This weekend, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was accused of making transphobic comments on social media. Now, Daniel Radcliffe has penned an essay in response to the author's claims about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement

Harry Potter Film Cast Member Speaks Out On Black Lives Matter Movement 00:32

 Katie Leung, known for her role as Cho Chan in the “Harry Potter” films spoke out about J.K. Rowling’s controversy. According to the HuffPost, she lured people to read her Twitter thread by saying she would give her thoughts on the issue. She then shared a thread of resources supporting Black...

Related videos from verified sources

Daniel Radcliffe returns to Harry Potter role for online video reading [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe returns to Harry Potter role for online video reading

Daniel Radcliffe is the first of a host of stars to stage online video readings as part of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter at Home initiative.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published
Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham Set to Read Chapters of 'Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone' | THR News [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham Set to Read Chapters of 'Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone' | THR News

J.K. Rowling and Spotify are bringing 'Harry Potter' back to life.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:15Published
Daniel Radcliffe returns to Harry Potter in new Spotify series [Video]

Daniel Radcliffe returns to Harry Potter in new Spotify series

Daniel Radcliffe got to return to his roots and read a chapter from 'Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone' for J.K. Rowling's new online hub 'Harry Potter At Home'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published

Tweets about this