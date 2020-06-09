Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to J.K. Rowling Controversy: ''Transgender Women Are Women''
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () This weekend, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was accused of making transphobic comments on social media. Now, Daniel Radcliffe has penned an essay in response to the author's claims about...
Katie Leung, known for her role as Cho Chan in the “Harry Potter” films spoke out about J.K. Rowling’s controversy. According to the HuffPost, she lured people to read her Twitter thread by saying she would give her thoughts on the issue. She then shared a thread of resources supporting Black...