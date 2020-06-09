Natalie Portman Initially Felt Fear from 'Defund the Police' Campaign, But Now Supports It

Global  

Natalie Portman is opening up about the first reaction she had when she heard the phrase “defund the police” and how she now supports the campaign. “When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear. My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that’s exactly the center of [...]
 The actress is among a roll call of stars, including John Legend, Lizzo, Common, and Jane Fonda who have signed Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors' letter urging local governments to 'defund' police departments and give more to healthcare and education.

