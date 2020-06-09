Natalie Portman Initially Felt Fear from 'Defund the Police' Campaign, But Now Supports It
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Natalie Portman is opening up about the first reaction she had when she heard the phrase “defund the police” and how she now supports the campaign. “When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear. My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that’s exactly the center of [...]
The actress is among a roll call of stars, including John Legend, Lizzo, Common, and Jane Fonda who have signed Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors' letter urging local governments to 'defund' police departments and give more to healthcare and education.