Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mayim Bialik Tapped to Front New Competition Series 'Celebrity Show-Off'

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Diplo, Ja Rule, Jason Mraz, Kevin Smith, Tori Spelling, Bella Thorne as well as sisters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis will all take part in the show based on the Korean hit 'My Little Show'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Ramy Youssef Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter [Video]

Ramy Youssef Goes Undercover on Reddit, YouTube and Twitter

On this episode of Actually Me, Ramy Youssef goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, Wikipedia and IMDb. Is his show the best show about..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 08:35Published
The Not-Too-Late-Show with Elmo Season 1 [Video]

The Not-Too-Late-Show with Elmo Season 1

The Not-Too-Late-Show with Elmo Season 1 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Elmo is the host of his very own talk show and he's going to bring you some (not-too-late) fun with an all-new, celeb-studded talk show..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:42Published

Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Mayim Bialik Tapped to Front New Competition Series 'Celebrity Show-Off' https://t.co/HrHTIczU6n https://t.co/tOe3Pi8JuF 2 hours ago