Zareen Khan's next film, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, to talk about homosexuality

Mid-Day Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Zareen Khan took everyone by surprise with her performances in several films like Veer, Housefull 2, Aksar 2, 1921, and a few others. Now, the actress seems to have taken a different route with her next film release. Her next film, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, Zareen Khan has taken a humane approach, in which she will be...
