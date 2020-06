How Experts Think Live Events Will Change in a Post-Coronavirus World



When it comes to live events, some industry officials are warning that live events may never be the same after COVID-19. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago

10 Things Marcus Rashford Can't Live Without



There are a few things Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford can't live without. From his football boots to his dog, these are Marcus's essentials. Credit: GQ Duration: 08:19 Published 3 weeks ago