How Tom Cruise beat United Kingdom's quarantine rule Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hollywood star Tom Cruise took an 11-hour flight to the UK to escape the new 14-day self-isolating quarantine rule of that country, so that he could directly resume shooting of "Mission: Impossible 7". According to the new directive, anyone visiting the UK from abroad will now have to go through a period of 14 days in isolation... 👓 View full article

